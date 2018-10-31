Richmond looking to clinch SAC title, take back rivalry bragging rights

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Jake Ransom (75) lifts Jaheim Covington (33) up in the air, their signature touchdown celebration, after a late score in a game at Seventy-First on Oct. 25. The two teammates will look to help the Raiders secure their first conference title since 2010 when they host rival Scotland on Saturday, Nov. 3, for a much-anticipated matchup. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Jake Ransom (75) lifts Jaheim Covington (33) up in the air, their signature touchdown celebration, after a late score in a game at Seventy-First on Oct. 25. The two teammates will look to help the Raiders secure their first conference title since 2010 when they host rival Scotland on Saturday, Nov. 3, for a much-anticipated matchup.

ROCKINGHAM — The matchup that everyone has been waiting for is finally — well, almost — here.

It’s rivalry week here in Richmond County and the buzz surrounding this week’s game between the Raiders (8-1, 5-0 SAC) and the Fighting Scots (4-4, 3-2 SAC) is, without a doubt, louder than it has been in previous years.

Richmond has proven that it’s one of the best teams in the state all season long — doing so with consistent efforts week in and week out — and is now just win away from winning its first conference championship since 2010.

The last seven conference titles belong to Scotland, so having the opportunity to end the Scots’ reign atop what is now the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a win at home makes the thrill of it all “that much more exciting.”

“It just puts one more thing onto this game,” head coach Bryan Till said. “I don’t know exactly how to put it in words, but it would be that much more exciting, and we would be that much more proud, to secure the title against these guys.”

Scotland, this season, hasn’t been the same dominant program that won 39 straight conference games from 2011-2018, but the Raiders aren’t expecting an easy game — because overall records don’t matter when bragging rights are on the line.

Emotions will be high, energy will be through the roof, and the crowd size will be well into the thousands.

“I’m excited. The fact that all of these folks will be here to watch these boys play shows that what we’re doing matters. That we’ve got to leave the right legacy and do the right things,” said. “That’s what excites me about this game.

“You talk to the boys about this kind of stuff, but they’ll really get a chance to see it first hand that what we’re doing matters to people,” he continued. “It’s very humbling for me to feel like we’re making a difference.”

With that being said, however, Richmond is looking to stay focused amidst all of the commotion in order to complete the task at hand. It wants to avoid unneccesary mistakes, watch out for onside kicks and/or trick plays that could swing the game in the favor of its rival, and maintain a certain level of physical play from the opening kick until the final whistle.

The Raiders are a week removed from their 35-point victory over Seventy-First (the team that snapped Scotland’s conference streak in Week 9) that put them alone in first place in the SAC. Junior running back Jaheim Covington ran for 163 yards and four scores in the win, while the defense tallied seven sacks, had three takeaways, and scored a touchdown.

The Scots pitched their first shutout of the season last week, crushing Lumberton 40-0 on their home field in order to give head coach Richard Bailey his 500th career win — a much-needed victory heading into such a storied rivalry game.

“Our kids know the deal. They’ve heard about (this game) their whole lives, so they’re excited about it,” Till said. “It’ll be Senior Night, too, so our seniors are excited, but they’re also realizing that things are coming down to the wire.

“I’m really proud of them right now and I just want us to keep heading in the right direction,” he added.

Both schools decided that it would be best to move the conference matchup back a day to Saturday, Nov. 3, due to expected rain and thunderstorms on Friday — which could cause safety problems and affect attendance.

The game will still be played at Raider Stadium and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

‘EIGHT-YEAR’ CHAMPS TO BE HONORED

During halftime of Saturday night’s game, all four of the “eight-year” championship teams (1978, 1988, 1998, 2008) will be recognized on the field — seeing that 2018 marks their 40-, 30-, 20-, and 10-year anniversaries, respectively.

There will be a chance for all of the former players to interact with the current team, catch up with one another and enjoy some food during a reunion prior to the big game. The event was set up by Wesley Jackson, who was a kicker for the ‘98 team, and current offensive coordinator Brad Denson, who was Richmond’s starting quarterback in 1998.

Both Jackson and Denson ended their high school careers with two state championships, as they won the first of back-to-back titles in 1997. They also worked together last year to host the ‘97 team’s 20-year reunion.

“Wesley and Coach Denson have done a tremendous job setting this up. We’re really blessed to have those guys,” Till said. “This kind of stuff makes it real … so I’m excited to see all of those guys there and to have them interact with our guys.”

Raiders in position to clinch SAC title, will host rival Scotland on Saturday

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

