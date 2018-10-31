Raiders make state playoffs, draw No. 23 seed in West

ROCKINGHAM — Although unable to secure one of the top two spots in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the Richmond boys soccer team did play well enough in the final stretch of the regular season to make it into the state playoffs.

The NCHSAA released the tournament brackets early Wednesday afternoon and the Raiders (12-9) ended up with the No. 23 seed in the 4A West Bracket. They are set to visit No. 10 Ardrey Kell (15-5-1) in the first round on Friday at 6 p.m.

It’ll be the Raiders’ return to the postseason, seeing that they missed the state tournament last season, and the inaugural playoff appearance for first-year head coach Chris Larsen.

“It’s a good feeling, and this gives us another fighting chance,” he said. “Even if you’re the underdogs, which most people would say that we are, you’ve still got to show up and play. As long as you score more than they do, you’ll come victorious.

“And I think we normally play better away,” he continued. “It helps us lose the distractions that come with being at home.”

Richmond had a chance at an automatic playoff bid, as it was tied for second place in the conference standings with Hoke County, but it dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bucks in the teams’ tie-breaking match on Tuesday.

Prior to that loss, however, the Raiders ended the regular season on a seven-game win streak that drastically improved their overall record and put them in position to be one of the 64 teams competing in the state tournament.

“The guys bought into what I was asking them to do,” Larsen said. “Almost every game during that streak, we scored first. So it’ll just be a matter of getting on the scoreboard first, because that gets our momentum going and gives us confidence.”

Ardrey Kell heads into the first-round matchup winners of seven of its last eight matches: picking up four victories in a row to start the month of October, losing 3-0 at Providence halfway through, and closing things out with three straight wins.

The Knights, who finished in a three-way tie for first in the South Meck 7 Conference, are expected to be a “quality team” with some players who can score, a few with good touch, and a couple more who can “clean things up in the back.”

“When we show up and play as a unit, I think we can play with anybody,” Larsen added. “We’ve got to play as a team and we’ve got to play mistake free. Teams capitalize when you make mistakes once you get to the state playoffs.”

Friday’s winner will advance to play at No. 7 South Caldwell (12-6-3) in the second round.

