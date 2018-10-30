Fatigue catches up to Raiders in 2-1 loss to Hoke County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys soccer team fell victim to its fatigue, head coach Chris Larsen believes, in the second half of Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to Hoke County — which snapped its seven-game winning streak.

Neither team gave up a goal in the opening half, but both got things going early in the second.

The Raiders (12-9) struck first in the 41st minute, as senior midfielder Alexis Gonzalez zipped a shot into the back of the net to put them ahead 1-0. The Bucks (15-5) would counter quickly, however, on a shot from one of their senior midfielders, Josue Soto-Maldonado, in the 43rd minute — which tied the match at 1-1.

With 9:26 left on the game clock, the Bucks capitalized on another Raider mistake in the back. Senior midfielder Nakya Davila found himself in perfect position and snuck one past an outstretched Haley — giving Hoke the 2-1 lead.

With the win, Hoke claims the No. 2 seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and will receive an automatic bid to the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs. As for Richmond, it’ll now have to wait and see if the state playoffs are in its future.

The tournament field will be announced on Wednesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

