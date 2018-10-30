Richmond girls golf put together ‘a great season’ in Parsons’ 1st year

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls golf team saw its fair share of success under first-year head coach Keith Parsons this past season. Junior Hailey Miller, middle, was the lone player to reach the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament in 2018, but the play of freshmen Taylor Young, left, and Kenleigh Frye, right, has Parsons feeling good about the Lady Raiders’ chances in the coming years. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls golf team saw its fair share of success under first-year head coach Keith Parsons this past season. Junior Hailey Miller, middle, was the lone player to reach the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament in 2018, but the play of freshmen Taylor Young, left, and Kenleigh Frye, right, has Parsons feeling good about the Lady Raiders’ chances in the coming years.

ROCKINGHAM — The perfect blend of experience (four returners) and inexperience (four newcomers) helped the Richmond girls golf team achieve what first-year head coach Keith Parsons called “a great season” this fall.

It all started with the leadership and wisdom of seniors Natalie Davis, Kylie McDonald and Gabby Paone and junior Hailey Miller, who all used their knowledge of the game — thanks to years of playing at the varsity level — to set the example.

Eager to learn from those four upperclassmen throughout their debut campaigns were freshmen Kenleigh Frye, Kirsten McDonald and Taylor Young and senior Jessi Graham, who hadn’t played high school golf before the 2018 season.

As a result of both groups coming together to create a competitive atmosphere from day one, the Lady Raiders were able to place third in every team meet behind two established programs in Pinecrest and Jack Britt, respectively.

They also sent Davis and Miller to regionals, and watched Miller advance to states, for the second consecutive year.

“I think we had a great season,” Parsons said. “I didn’t know what to expect … but we ended up having a total of eight (players), which is a great number, who really made it a little competitive for the last qualifying spots every week.

“We were able to get everybody in a couple of matches,” he added.

Richmond opened the season with back-to-back matches that only lasted nine holes due to the weather. Its opener at the Bayonet Golf Course at Puppy Creek (Raeford) was cut short due to the heat, and then its second outing at the Gates Four Golf & Country Club (Fayetteville) was cut in half when the rain began to pour down that afternoon.

Miller led the charge in both meetings, shooting a team-high 40 in Raeford and then another team-best 41 in Fayetteville, to help Richmond to a pair of third-place finishes. Davis shot a 44 to finish right behind Miller in the season opener, while Frye shot a 64 to come in second at Gates Four — an impressive effort, Parsons said, from the freshman.

What may have been more than noteworthy, however, was the how the staff at Foxfire Golf & Resort — the Lady Raiders’ home course this season — responded during the team’s lone match at the resort late last month.

Play ended up being suspended around the seventh hole because of an oncoming thunderstorm, but there were golfers “as far away from the pro shop as they could be.” Without having to be asked, Parsons said, the Foxfire staff took an all-hands-on-deck approach and hopped into a cart in order to find players who may have been stranded.

“No one, not a coach or anyone from the conference, asked,” Parsons said of the Foxfire staff’s initiative that day. “They went above and beyond anything I would’ve expected. They were such a good partner all season and took such great care of us.”

The Lady Raiders’ last two matches of year would last all 18 holes. They totaled 419 points at Scotch Meadows Country Club on Monday, Oct. 1, and then capped the regular season with a 417-point performance at Pinehurst No. 5 just a week later.

Davis and Miller reprensented the team in a makeup match earlier this month, and Davis was able to punch her ticket to the the 4A NCHSAA Regional with a clutch pitch shot on the 18th hole. Miller had already earned her bid prior to the match.

“For Natalie to have that pressure, and for her to beat that (qualifying) number by three or four shots, was very impressive,” Parsons said. “Golf is a game she can play for the rest of her life and I hope she keeps at it because she’s a really good player.”

At the regional competition, Davis shot a 101, finishing eight points above the cutline and missing out on a chance at states. Miller, on the other hand, shot a 90 in order to qualify for the big tournament for the second time in as many years.

The junior recorded the first hole-in-one of her career and shot an 83 on opening day of the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament and then drove the ball better and shot a 88 on the second day in order to finished tied — with three others — for 29th place.

“She was our best player all year, and even her teammates kind of unofficially volunteered her to be the captain,” Parsons said of Miller. “She just came to every single practice and did her best, and that just absolutely set the tone for us.

“I hope she realizes what a wonderful season she had and doesn’t get wrapped up in what could’ve been,” he added. “Being able to go to the states and get the hole-in-one … that’s something she’ll remember for the rest of her life. And as she gets further and further from ending her season, I think she’ll appreciate more how special that was.”

Although Richmond is losing half of its roster, Parsons is looking forward to next year. He says the program will have “a huge advantage” with the return of Miller and a freshman trio that “didn’t need a lot of instruction” this past season.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls golf team saw its fair share of success under first-year head coach Keith Parsons this past season. Junior Hailey Miller, middle, was the lone player to reach the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament in 2018, but the play of freshmen Taylor Young, left, and Kenleigh Frye, right, has Parsons feeling good about the Lady Raiders’ chances in the coming years. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_golf-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls golf team saw its fair share of success under first-year head coach Keith Parsons this past season. Junior Hailey Miller, middle, was the lone player to reach the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament in 2018, but the play of freshmen Taylor Young, left, and Kenleigh Frye, right, has Parsons feeling good about the Lady Raiders’ chances in the coming years.

Vets, newcomers worked well together during 2018 campaign

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.