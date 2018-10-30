Athlete of the Week (Oct. 22-27): Hailey Miller

Hailey Miller has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, October 22.

Miller is a junior for the Richmond girls golf team who finished the 4A NCHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament in a four-way tie at 29th — which was 45 spots higher than her finish at the state competition a year ago — with a total score of 171.

She would shoot an 83 last Monday, the first day of competition, thanks in large part to her first-ever hole-in-one on the eighth hole. The shot was caught on video by Miller’s father, who was celebrating his birthday at the tournament.

“It was pretty exciting,” Miller said. “I started off pretty good and then a few holes in I had a couple of bogeys and double, but the hole-in-one got me back down. … It was pretty cool because my dad got it on video.”

She then shot an 88 on Tuesday afternoon, the second and final day, to bring things an end.

Richmond’s head girls golf coach Keith Parsons said he thinks Miller played better on the second day, despite the lower score, but the junior believes her best effort came on opening day — seeing that her “putting was a lot better on day one.”

“I personally don’t think I played better on day two,” she said with a laugh. “I was hitting the ball more solid and my drive was better on day two, but I couldn’t make anything — the short three-footers or anything.”

Although Pinehurst No. 3 wasn’t as nice to her on the final day, Miller did appreciate the fact she was able to make such a huge leap — from last season to this season — in final 4A standings. She came in 74th place in 2017.

“It felt good to see how much I’ve gotten better over time. I’m glad I was able to make it to States again and do better than I did last year,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to my senior year, shooting in the 70s, and finishing higher up in States.”

Below are Miller’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My biggest influence would be my dad because he’s always been my coach in golf, he’s helped me get better and better, and he encourages me while I’m out there.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about this sport?

A: That it’s team and individual, but you have to be able to get better yourself to help your team out.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory so far?

A: It would be hitting the hole-in-one.