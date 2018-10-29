2nd-half surge helps Richmond end regular season with 3-0 win over Lumberton

ROCKINGHAM — Steven Morales broke the scoreless tie in the 54th minute, Carlos Alcocer netted back-to-back goals in the final stretch, and the Richmond boys soccer team ended the regular season with a 3-0 win over Lumberton on Monday.

It may have taken the Raiders a while to put points on the scoreboard, but head coach Chris Larsen said he knew his team would get one to go eventually. A few missed opportunities in the first half had him confident heading into the break.

Morales, junior striker, was hit on the shoulder by a pass while running down the middle of the field but was able to gather the ball and get off a clean shot that put Richmond (12-8, 10-4 SAC) ahead 1-0 at the 23:51 mark.

Alcocer, senior striker, scored in the 69th minute to give the Raiders a 2-0 advantage and then ran towards the Lumberton crowd, which he had been going back and forth with, to celebrate his eighth goal of the season.

He would find the back of the net again 46 seconds later — essentially sealing the deal — on a rebound following a couple of deflected shots from teammates Lee Hayden, junior defender, and Evyn Brower, senior midfielder.

Monday night’s victory, which was the Raiders’ seventh straight, helped them finish the season tied for second place with Hoke County in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Since the top two seeds from the conference receive an automatic bid to the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs, the Raiders and the Bucks will play a seeding game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Richmond.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

