Richmond XC finishes 14th, 17th at Regional Championships

KERNERSVILLE — The Richmond girls and boys cross country teams ended their season with 14th- and 17th-place finishes, respectively, at the NCHSAA 4A Regional Championships at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex on Saturday.

It was another team-leading day for junior Ariel Brown, who crossed the finish line at the 23:41.27 mark in order to place 57th out of the 104 runners in the girls’ race. She would tally 56 of the Lady Raiders’ 395 total points with her effort.

Junior Abbygail Calhoun (25:21.07) was the second Richmond girls runner to finish the 5K at spot No. 80, and junior Allyson Leggett (26:35.05) wasn’t too far behind at 89th. Right behind Leggett was sophomore Alena Cradock (26:48.63), sophomore Zamiya McInnis (27:00.56) and junior Analee Wyand (27:01.48) at 90th, 91st and 92nd, respectively.

As for Richmond’s boys, there were only three runners who finished in the top 100. Junior Gerardo Godinez (19:53.39) had the best time at 84th, sophomore Carson Jordan (20:11.26) was second on team at the No. 93 spot, and junior Joey Nicholson (20:31.26) placed 96th. The trio combined for 273 of the Raiders’ 497 total points.

Sophomores Joshua Wallace (21:27.50) and Will Thompson (23:30.87), along with junior Devon Tillman (25:22.29), were the other three boys runners who competed in Kernersville. Wallace was 108th, Thompson 116th, and Tillman 123rd.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

