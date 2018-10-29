Lampley, Maultsby, Lambeth named to All-SAC Volleyball Team

ROCKINGHAM — The 2018 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Volleyball Team was released over the weekend, and it featured three Lady Raiders who were key contributors in head coach Ashleigh Larsen’s first year at the helm.

Senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley is now a three-time all-conference selection following this year’s nod, while junior libero Layne Maultsby and junior setter Carley Lambeth were selected for the first time in their respective careers.

Lampley, who stepped into the main leadership role this season, was Richmond’s best hitter all year long, as she finished the 2018 campaign with a team-high 230 kills — averaging three per set — and a 37.6 kill percentage.

Maultsby, also a member of the 2017 team that won 25 consecutive games before falling in the state playoffs, excelled in her role as the defense’s anchor, leading the team in digs (324), digs per match (15.4) and digs per set (4.2).

Lambeth impressed in her inaugural season with the varsity team. To go along with her 562 assists, 42 of those coming in a road game at Lee County in early September, the junior finished first on the team with 44 aces and 185 serving points.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

