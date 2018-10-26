Lady Raiders ‘made a statement’ with successful run through 2018 season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls tennis team had one of its best campaigns in program history this past season, as the “senior-heavy” squad went on an 11-game win streak to close out the regular season and finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings. Third-year head coach Michael Way said this year’s senior class, which made up seven of the eight players on the roster, “is the most successful” the school has “probably ever had.” Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls tennis team had one of its best campaigns in program history this past season, as the “senior-heavy” squad went on an 11-game win streak to close out the regular season and finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings. Third-year head coach Michael Way said this year’s senior class, which made up seven of the eight players on the roster, “is the most successful” the school has “probably ever had.”

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team “made a statement” with its play during the 2018 campaign.

After losing three of their first four matches to start the season, the Lady Raiders ran off 11 straight wins — a streak that lasted 50 days (from Aug. 28 until Oct. 17) — in order to finish with the best overall (12-4) and conference (10-1) records the program has seen in the last six years. It was head coach Michael Way’s third season at the helm.

“I don’t want to make it seem like I’m a great tennis coach or anything like that … but if I’m going to coach and the girls are going to play, I wanted to try and bring (the sport) to the forefront and see what we could do,” Way said.

“We couldn’t be afraid of being successful.”

Two early non-conference matches against Pine Forest and East Montgomery, added on to an always-challenging bout with reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference champion Pinecrest, had Richmond in a hole after the first two weeks of action.

“Our schedule was tough right out of the gate,” Way said. “That was some of the first matches several of our players at the bottom of the lineup had ever played, so we were starting from scratch there, but I think it’s a good thing to start with the tougher competition. It gets you ready for later in the conference season.”

The Lady Raiders were able to squeeze in a victory over conference foe Purnell Swett during that opening stretch, but the wins started to pile on following their 7-1 victory over Jack Britt — one in which seniors Jayana Nicholson and Taylor Parrish both needed all three sets to take down their opponent in the No. 1 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

From there on, they remained flawless until the end of the regular season. They pitched five shutouts during the win streak, blanking both Hoke County and Lumberton twice and holding Seventy-First without a point once.

Their near perfect record in SAC play landed them in second place in the final standings — a goal Way had set before the season. He wanted his team to reclaim the No. 2 spot after Jack Britt came in and swiped it away last year.

“My favorite part about the whole thing is the toughness they showed, because there was nothing easy about it,” he said. “With the weather (Hurricane Florence) and everything, we ended up playing nine matches in a three-week stretch, and quite honestly, we handled it better than the teams we played.

“They just didn’t have that mental toughness to finish the matches and we did. That was a big part of it,” he continued. “And as a coach, that’s what you want. You want them to be ready to play every day and not take anybody for granted.”

Richmond’s 12th and final win of the season, the one that capped the 11-match run, came against Scotland on Senior Day earlier this month. Nicholson and Parrish were celebrated alongside teammates Morgan Hooks, Emily Parsons, Greyson Way, Chloe Wiggins and Ashley Yepez prior to the team’s 7-2 victory over the Scots.

A week later the season came to an end with a loss to Apex Friendship in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs, but Nicholson and Greyson Way did earn their second straight berth — as a doubles duo — to the 4A Regional last Friday.

“There’s only one way to say it,” Way added. “This is the most successful group of seniors Richmond’s probably ever had, speaking conference wise, conference finishes, regional berths and all those kinds of things.”

The 2018 senior class leaves behind junior Emily Buie, set to be the lone returnee next year, who spent time — and won her fair share of matches — this past season at the No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 spots in singles play.

“I’m starting over,” Way said with a laugh, “but I’m hoping to follow the same formula.”

Lady Raiders’ season highlighted by 11-game win streak

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal's sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

