Raiders claim SAC’s top spot with 49-14 win over 71st

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond football team had one goal in mind heading into Thursday night’s showdown at Seventy-First: establish itself as the No. 1 team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Another big game for junior running back Jaheim Covington (22 car, 158 yards, 4 TDs) and a relentless effort on defense (7 sacks, 3 turnovers, 1 TD) helped the Raiders do just that, as they grabbed a convincing 49-14 win over the Falcons.

For the third week in a row, Covington scored at least three times. The junior bruiser found the end zone twice in the second quarter, once in third and once in the fourth — each one coming inside the 10-yard line.

It was also the Richmond defensive unit’s third consecutive game with an interception, as senior outside linebacker Taveon Ellerbe was able to stick with a Seventy-First receiver on a go route and snag the ball away in the second period.

A couple other notable moments for the Raiders’ defense were senior defensive lineman Divine Nicholson’s fumble recovery in the first quarter and C.J. Tillman’s strip, recovery and 65-yard fumble return for a score in the final stanza.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood finished the night with 119 passing yards and two scores, both going to sophomore wideout Jakolbe Baldwin, and one interception. Hood and Baldwin hooked up on a 4-yarder to cap the Raiders’ opening drive and then helped them take a 21-7 advantage late in the first half on a 23-yard slant route.

With the win, Richmond (8-1, 5-0 SAC) is now one victory away from claiming the SAC title — which would end the seven-year reign of its rival, Scotland, atop the conference. The Raiders host the Scots next Friday, Nov. 2.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_caleb-2.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

