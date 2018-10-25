Turnovers haunt Cordova football in loss at Anson

WADESBORO — The Cordova Middle School football team was hit by the turnover bug in its 26-14 loss at Anson on Wednesday, as it coughed up the ball three times — twice in the game’s final stretch — in a what was a tight game.

An interception thrown by the Cavaliers on their opening drive quickly resulted in Anson scoring the game’s first touchdown on a long run. The home team wasn’t successful with its two-point conversion attempt, though, and settled for a 6-0 lead.

Cordova (2-2, 1-2 SEMSAC) was able to keep close as the half wore on and eventually got on the board before the break. Three plays after a huge kick return from Dillon Locklear in the second period, quarterback Emoni McBride hooked up with Frazion Steele for a 30-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 6-all.

The Bearcats returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in order to take a 12-6 advantage, but the Cavaliers answered by scoring on Tykeem Ellerbe’s nine-yard run and then taking a brief lead on a pass to Isaiah Wall for the two-point conversion.

From then on, however, it was all Anson. The Bearcats went ahead 18-14 with four minutes left in the game on a long run, forced two more Cordova turnovers (fumble, interception) and then added to their total with a late rushing score.

Cordova is off next week. The Cavaliers will wrap up the season with a visit from Sandy Grove on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

