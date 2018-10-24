Richmond keeps win streak, playoff hopes alive with 3-1 win at Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Richmond boys soccer team kept its win streak, which is now at five in a row, and state-playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over conference foe Lumberton on Wednesday.

Goals from junior forward Luke Hawks and senior midfielder Alexis Gonzalez helped the Raiders (10-8, 8-4 SAC) take a two-score lead heading into halftime. Hawks netted his lone goal a little more than six minutes into the game and then Gonzalez beat the opposing goalie with a “well-struck” ball from just outside the 18-yard box about 15 minutes later.

Lumberton (10-11-2, 7-7-1 SAC) came out out the second half and cut its deficit to just one goal on a give-and-go play that put Richmond senior goalkeeper Jackson Haley, who missed on his diving save attempt, in a one-on-one situation.

With under six minutes to go in the match, senior striker Carlos Alcocer dribbled to the corner and snuck a shot — which was deflected by Lumberton’s goalie — into the right-hand side of net for the game’s final score.

The Raiders are set to host Scotland on Thursday. The varsity match will begin at 4:30 p.m. due to the school’s respective football games having to be moved up a day. The JV game will commence right after.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

