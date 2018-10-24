Raiders set for ‘grown man type of game’ in huge conference showdown at 71st

Omarion Brown | For the Daily Journal Head coach Bryan Till, middle, and the Richmond football are preparing for a showdown at Seventy-First on Thursday. Both the Raiders and the Falcons are undefeated in conference play with three games left in the regular season, meaning Thursday night’s winner will be able to determine its own fate when it comes time to crown the Sandhills Athletic Conference champion. Omarion Brown | For the Daily Journal Head coach Bryan Till, middle, and the Richmond football are preparing for a showdown at Seventy-First on Thursday. Both the Raiders and the Falcons are undefeated in conference play with three games left in the regular season, meaning Thursday night’s winner will be able to determine its own fate when it comes time to crown the Sandhills Athletic Conference champion.

ROCKINGHAM — Leading up to last week’s game at Lumberton, the Richmond football team held a slight advantage over the Pirates because it wasn’t forced to play twice in five days and was able to us all four days of practice to prepare.

There’s no such luxury heading into this week’s showdown at Seventy-First, as both the Raiders (7-1, 4-0 SAC) and the Falcons (7-1, 4-0 SAC) are now facing a shortened game week due to the severe rainfall that’s expected on Friday.

It was announced that both schools agreed to move the conference matchup to Thursday evening so that they would be able to avoid any problems, or a postponement, that could have occurred with that kind of weather approaching.

The contest will still be held, however, at Seventy-First and kickoff remains set for 7:30 p.m.

“I don’t think things change a ton since it’s even,” Richmond head coach Bryan Till said of the game being moved up. “Our kids our excited to play and have this opportunity, regardless of when it happens.”

Despite having to speed up the process, Till said he feels “great” about where the Raiders are as they ready themselves for a game that will more than likely determine who will be crowned Sandhills Athletic Conference champions.

Richmond is undefeated in conference play so far and has clearly established itself as a team that’s chomping at the bit to end Scotland’s seven-year reign. It has dominated all of its SAC matchups so far, averaging 41 points and only allowing 3.75 — pitching shutouts at Pinecrest and versus Hoke County — during the four-game span.

Seventy-First has also made a case for being the SAC’s best team. The Falcons were also able to shut out Hoke when the two teams battled, they put up 42 points in both wins over Lumberton and Purnell Swett, and they were the ones who handed Scotland its first conference loss in nearly eight years — snapping a 39-game conference win streak for the Scots.

So it’s safe to say that Till is expecting a “big-game atmosphere” in Fayetteville on Thursday.

“I’m just excited about a game that has these kind of implications, and that our kids and our coaches get to be a part of it,” he said. “You work so hard to get these opportunities and it’s fun to finally get to say, ‘Here it is.’

“The biggest thing is going to be staying focused on what we’ve got to do,” he added. “The stands will be full, there will be a lot of hype and a lot of energy, and that’s fun … but we’ve got to do our jobs with all that extra energy and enthusiasm.”

The Raider defense had one of its best performance’s in last year’s barn-burning win over Seventy-First — which was won on a 86-yard touchdown pass from now-sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood to now-senior receiver Malik Stanback (missing this season with an ACL injury) — and Till’s hoping for a similar outing from his unit this time around.

As far as the offense goes, junior running back Jaheim Covington and Hood will be counted on to continue their stellar play and lead the charge. Covington “has just been a monster” since SAC play began, rushing for 481 yards and seven touchdowns in the last four games, while Hood has thrown for 588 yards and 10 scores in that same stretch.

Seventy-First will rely on its senior offensive trio in quarterback Kyler Davis (95-163, 1269 yds, 13 TDs, 5 INTs), running back Sincere Bates (133 car, 867 yds, 9 TDs) and wideout Camari Williams (44 rec, 650 yds, 10 TDs).

Davis uses his arm well but can also make plays with his legs, as he’s second for the Falcons with 411 rushing yards and third on the team — tied with junior back Kore Prentice-Coles — with five rushing scores. Seventy-First also has another ground threat in senior bruise Devante Wedlock, also a linebacker, who has found the end zone seven times this season.

“This is going to be a grown man type of game, even though we’re dealing with young kids,” Till said with a smile. “It’s going to be physical and we’ve got to be able to match their physicality all night, all four quarters.”

ADVANCE TICKETS AVAILABLE

For those who want to purchase tickets ahead of Thursday night’s game, visit the GoFan website at https://gofan.co/app/events/31655.

Richmond set for huge conference showdown at 71st

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

