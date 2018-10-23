No. 21 Lady Raiders end season with playoff loss at No. 12 Providence

CHARLOTTE — The Richmond volleyball team was ousted from the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs with its three-set loss (25-11, 25-12, 25-10) at No. 12 Providence on Tuesday, bringing its first season under head coach Ashleigh Larsen to an end.

Although the Lady Raiders — who received the West’s No. 21 seed — were aware of some of the Panthers’ big hitters, their defensive effort (36 digs, 4 blocks) wasn’t enough to keep the home team off the scoreboard in the first-round loss.

Junior libero Layne Maultsby ended the playoff match with a team-high 13 digs, junior right-side hitter Allexis Swiney was second on the team with seven, and both Jadyn Johnson and Carley Lambeth tallied five to share third place.

Senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley racked up four digs to go along with her team-high eight kills, while sophomore middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson and junior right-side hitter Jasmine Ewing each added a dig.

Lambeth, junior setter, added 14 assists and two kills to her stat line. Johnson, junior outside hitter, also finished the night with a pair of kills. Swiney led the team with two blocks and posted a couple of kills as well. Anderson had an ace and a kill.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

