Miller finishes 4A golf state tournament tied for 29th

PINEHURST — Hailey Miller shot an 88 on the second and final day of the 4A NCHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament at Pinehurst No. 3 in order to finish with a total score of 171, which landed her in a four-way tie at the 29th overall spot with Grace Holcomb (Laney), Kyleigh Harnsberger (Davie County) and Harper Shepherd (Page).

Head coach of the Richmond girls golf team Keith Parsons said he believes Miller, a junior, “actually played better” on Tuesday than she did on opening day — when she hit her first-ever hole-in-one on a course that “played very difficult.”

Miller finished 45 spots higher than she did a year ago at the state competition.

“I was really impressed with how she hit the ball today and how patient she stayed with her game,” Parsons said. “Finishing tied for 29th is a great achievement. One I believe she will appreciate more once the end of the season settles in for her.”

When it was all said and done, Reagan’s Sasha Hayes was the one to lift up the 4A individual trophy.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

