Athlete of the Week (Oct. 15-20): Noah Jordan

Noah Jordan has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, October 15.

Jordan is a junior midfielder for the Richmond boys soccer team who totaled four goals in three wins last week. He would score back-to-back goals in a mercy-rule win over Seventy-First last Monday and then net a couple more in a shutout victory at rival Scotland last Wednesday. Teammate Carlos Alcocer, senior striker, assisted his first-half goal against the Scots.

“(Chris) Larsen moved me to center mid later in the season, me and Lee Hayden switched, and I feel like me playing that position really helps move the ball around a lot better,” Jordan said of his coach’s decision to move him in from the wing.

“Now that I’m there (at center mid), I can move it how I’d like it if I was on the wing, and I think that helps open up the field in the middle,” he continued, “which gives the midfielders more chances to score.”

With those three wins last week, Jordan and the Raiders are now riding a four-match winning streak — they took down Hoke County a little more than two weeks ago — entering their final three games of the season.

They hadn’t won more than two games in a row all season prior to that.

“I feel like our passing in the middle, moving (the ball) out to the wings and our speed,” Jordan said of what’s been working so well during this stretch. “We have a lot of good speed this year, especially up top with Nolan (Allen) who’s playing one of our defenders but makes runs up the field all the time. And Kyle (Goodwin) has really been stepping up with his speed.”

Since the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament was cancelled, due to the games missed during Hurricane Florence last month, Richmond (9-8) is hoping for a strong close so it can sneak into the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

The Raiders will visit Lumberton on Wednesday, Oct. 24, host Scotland on Thursday, Oct. 25, and then wrap the regular season with a home game against Lumberton next Monday, Oct. 29.

“We definitely need to play like we’ve played against tougher teams,” Jordan said. “We have to be able to connect passes, takes shots on frame and just be smart with our plays.”

Below are Jordan’s answers to four of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My biggest influence would be my mom because she’s definitely worked hard her whole life and pushed me to be a hard worker in school and be diligent in everything I do. And to show integrity in everything I do.

Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be? Why?

A: It would probably be flying because then I wouldn’t have to pay for gas or to fly anywhere.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory so far?

A: It would probably be this past year, scoring against Pinecrest. It was like my second goal of the season but it was a nice goal. Even though we lost, it was something that really helped hype the crowd up.

Q: What do you listen to before a game?

A: I usually just listen to classical music — usually (Johann Sebastian) Bach or (Ludwig van) Beethoven. I know that sounds weird but it helps me calm down and gets my nerves under way.