Miller records first-ever hole-in-one at States, ends opening day tied at 19th

PINEHURST — The term “Raider Magic” is best known for its presence on the football field, but Richmond junior golfer Hailey Miller gave it a new spin while competing in the 4A State Tournament at Pinehurst No. 3 on Monday.

Miller turned a day that started off a bit shaky, as she found herself 4 over par through the first seven holes, into a day of celebration by hitting the first hole-in-one of her high school career on the eighth hole.

In a Twitter video posted by head girls golf coach Keith Parsons early Monday afternoon, Miller can be seen getting off a “good swing” and then raising her hands in disbelief after it was confirmed that her shot had rolled into the cup.

Parsons, along with a few others, could be heard in the background of the video reacting to the “unreal” moment.

The NCHSAA posted of photo of a smiling Miller, with ball in hand, on its official Twitter account as well.

Miller, a two-time state qualifier, shot an 83 and would end the day tied for 19th with Ardrey Kell’s Shea Smith and Laney’s Jayla Rogers. She will tee off at 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday for the second day of competition at Pinehurst No. 3.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

