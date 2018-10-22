Lady Raiders receive No. 21 seed, will play at Providence in 1st round

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo No. 21 Richmond will be visiting No. 12 Providence in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday. The winner will advance to face off against No. 5 Hickory Ridge in the second round. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo No. 21 Richmond will be visiting No. 12 Providence in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday. The winner will advance to face off against No. 5 Hickory Ridge in the second round.

ROCKINGHAM — Thanks to a solid effort throughout the regular season, the Richmond volleyball team received the No. 21 overall seed in the West and will be playing at No. 12 Providence in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

First-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she was “pretty content” with where the Lady Raiders (13-8) landed when she took a look at the official brackets Monday afternoon. She acknowledged the fact that some early-season losses to Jack Britt, Lee County and Pinecrest — and then a three-game skid late last month — more than likely played a part in the dip.

“I was expecting to fall in that area. … We had a decent strength of schedule but losing a few game here and there, and the Hurricane, kind of hurt us,” Larsen said. “Overall, I’m pretty content with where we ended up.”

Richmond’s most recent match was a four-set loss to Pinecrest in the semifinal round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament, but prior to that, the Lady Raiders were able to close the regular season with six consecutive wins.

That kind of play, how they performed during that final stretch, is what Larsen is expecting when her squad makes the trip to Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 23, for the 6 p.m. playoff matchup. It’ll be the program’s fifth straight trip to the playoffs.

“Providence is a quality team, so we need to have all of that energy we had during those weeks of our six-game win streak. We’ve got to come out swinging and ready to play,” she added. “I adjusted some things based on what happened at Pinecrest (last week) and put some different personnel

out there (at practice on Monday), so that they’re all ready for tomorrow.”

The Panthers (19-8) have some momentum entering Tuesday night’s showdown, as they were crowned South Mecklenburg 7 Conference Tournament champions after a five-set win — their fifth in a row — over Ardrey Kell last week.

According to MaxPreps, they have four players with triple-digits kills in senior Annie Leonard (236), junior Sarah Knafelz (205), sophomore Alanna Harder (156) and sophomore Madison Cail (126).

“They’ve got some hitters but so do we, so it’s going to be a battle back and forth,” Larsen said. “I’m hoping that the girls show up to play, that everything connects from our first serve until the last, and that (the game) ends in our favor.”

The winner of Tuesday’s first-round bout will move on to face No. 5 Hickory Ridge, which had a first-round bye, on Thursday, Oct. 25 in the second round.

SAC IN THE PLAYOFFS

The other two SAC teams to make the 4A Playoffs were Jack Britt (19-6) and Pinecrest (14-9) — both in the West as well.

Jack Britt, the regular-season and conference tournament champions, received the No. 6 seed and will enjoy a first-round bye. The Buccaneers are set to play the winner of No. 11 Page (15-8) and No. 22 Jordan (8-15) in the second round.

Pinecrest hosts No. 20 Mooresville (11-12) in the first round. The winner of that matchup will travel to No. 4 Northwest Guilford (16-10), which also has a bye to start, in the next round.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

