Sloan wins one for home team in Lucas Oil Series finale

ROCKINGHAM — Broadway’s Hillary Sloan was the only Carolina winner Sunday afternoon in the concluding event in the NHRA’s Southeast Division Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at Rockingham Dragway.

In a Super Stock field that featured a multitude of NHRA national-event winners, Sloan drove her Plymouth Duster past the 1990 Chevy Camaro of national series winner Bryan Worner (Dunnigan, Pa.) in the final round.

The other titles went to drivers from Pennsylvania, Alabama, New York, Maryland, Georgia and Massachusetts.

Jeff Strickland (Red Bay, Ala.), the 2016 Lucas Oil World Champion in both the Top Dragster and Stock Eliminator categories, came away with only one trophy this time — beating Greg Gallagher (Deltona, Fla.) in the Top Dragster finale.

In the companion Moser Sportsman Shootout event contested Friday, Jonathan Anderson — a Williamson, Ga. native — won the money without even turning a tire in the final round.

Anderson, the Super Comp winner earlier this year in the Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway, qualified two cars for the Shootout and took them both to the final round — making a final round race both unnecessary and impossible.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with final-round results, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

