Covington, Raiders ease past Lumberton 49-7

LUMBERTON — Jaheim Covington scored three touchdowns for the second week in a row, Caleb Hood threw for 151 yards and two scores and the Richmond football team eased its way to a 49-7 victory at Lumberton on Friday.

Covington, junior running back, finished with a game-high 133 rushing yards on 11 carries. He ran one in from 21 yards out in the first quarter, broke a 55-yarder nearly three minutes later, and then scored on a one-yard push late in the second.

Hood, sophomore quarterback, completed 14 of his 22 attempts and picked up seven first downs. Both of his passing scores came in the opening half, the first going to sophomore Jakolbe Baldwin and the second to senior Bobby Terry.

Defensively, the Raiders (7-1, 4-0 SAC) held the Pirates (1-7, 0-4 SAC) to just 111 yards of total offense, racked up four sacks, returned a fumble for a score, and tallied an interception — courtesy of junior safety Dereck Barringer — in the road win.

Till’s defensive unit was hoping for another shutout after the team raced out to a 21-0 lead, but it gave up a few huge plays early in the second quarter that led to the Pirates putting points on the scoreboard — a six-yard touchdown carry by Pirate senior running back Drezuan Ford that followed a deep ball to teammate Kwasheek Breeden, a senior wideout.

The Raiders’ final two scores were a three-yard run by junior running back LaCyrus Ellerbe in the third quarter and the 24-yard fumble return by sophomore linebacker C.J. Tillman late in the fourth.

Richmond is set for a huge showdown at Seventy-First, which is also undefeated in conference, next Friday, Oct. 26.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

