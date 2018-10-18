JV Raiders pitch 1st shutout of season, grab 26th straight win

Hood Hood

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team pitched its first shoutout of the season, and won its 26th consecutive game, on Thursday evening with a 42-0 win over conference foe Lumberton.

The Raiders (7-0, 4-0 SAC) scored three touchdowns in the first two quarters, matched their opening-half total in the third quarter, and then cruised in the fourth — thanks to a running clock.

Capping Richmond’s first offensive drive of the third period was sophomore running back Jaron Coleman, who emerged out of a crowd near the first-down line and then outran the entire Lumberton defense for long touchdown.

The visiting Pirates turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possesion, and the Raiders capitalized with a short-yardage run by freshman quarterback Kellan Hood, who had to regain his balance after being tripped up.

Sophomore defensive back Isaiah Jones ended Lumberton’s following drive prematurely with an interception. Once again Hood took advantage of an opportunity, this time finding sophomore receiver Tremel Jones for the game’s final score.

Richmond will host Seventy-First next Thursday, Oct. 25.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

