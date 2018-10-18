NHRA Sportsman doubleheader this weekend at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — For racers in the Stock, Super Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Competition classes, Rockingham Dragway is serving up a two-for-one special this weekend that features eliminations on the quarter-mile course Saturday and at the eighth mile distance — in a completely separate event — on Sunday.

Champions will be crowned Saturday in the final Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the NHRA’s Southeast Division. On Sunday, winners will be determined in the same classes during an NHRA National Open. Throw in the Moser Sportsman Shootout on Friday and one can begin to understand the confusion.

“I think this falls under the heading of ‘no good deed goes unpunished,’” track owner Steve Earwood. “We were trying to do something special for our class racers and apparently all we did was confuse them. Hopefully, they’ll be able to sort things out and join us for what should be a great weekend of racing.”

One of the key elements of the doubleheader is that in addition to cash and performance points that apply to division championships in each series, participating racers will earn NHRA grading points at each event.

Because the NHRA restricts the number of entries in its national series, grading points earned in 2018 determine the likelihood that one’s entry for an NHRA national event in 2019 will be accepted or rejected.

The more grading points, the better the chance of acceptance.

“There are just more racers than there are spots at a national event like Gainesville, for instance,” Earwood said, “so grading points are how the NHRA determines who gets to race and who doesn’t. We thought that by running these races back-to-back, our racers could get two grading points per car for only half the travel.”

Racers from the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and beyond are expected to compete for cash, performance points and participation points. Among them are veteran Sandy Wilkins, a Mount Ulla native, who is on the cusp of winning the 2018 Top Sportsman title.

Race weekend will begin Friday with qualifying for the Moser Sportsman Shootout at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. leading into a single-elimination tournament starting at 6 p.m.

Lucas Oil Series eliminations will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday; National Open racing a 9 a.m. Sunday.

NHRA Southeast Division Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series points entering this weekend’s race:

Competition — David Rampy (359); Jim Kimbrough (242); Randy Daniels (241); Van Puckett (223); Wes Leopold Jr. (198)

Super Stock — Anthony Bertozzi (341); Jeff Longhany (267); Jeff Adkinson (266); Kevin Riner (246); Mike Crutchfield (235)

Stock — Jeff Strickland (318); Kenneth Stott (308); Gale Pinkston (307); Jeff Adkinson (298); Adam Davis (297)

Super Comp — Raymond Miller III (371); Raymond Miller Jr. (330); John Labbous Jr. (297); Tony Helms (286); Tyler Caheely (276)

Super Gas — Rusty Cook (363); Michelle Furr (330); John Labbous Jr. (319); Jim Perry Jr. (307); Craig Porter (289)

Super Street — Matt Weston (386); Jonathan Anderson (342); Jesse McKnight (288); Colby Fuller (236); Kevin MacNicol (235)

Top Dragster — Scott Gibson Jr. (261); Lindsey Barker (260); Jeff Strickland (247); Anthony Bertozzi (236); Casey Spradlin (216)

Top Sportsman — Sandy Wilkins (314); Donnie Urban (292); John Taylor (206); Dylan Stott (180); Jackie Robison (176)

NHRA Southeast Division National Open Series points entering this weekend’s race:

Competition — David Rampy (74); Jim Kimbrough and Van Puckett (30 each)

Super Stock — Larry Leazer (251); Corey Taylor (188); Ronnie Courtney (136); Monty Bogan Jr. and Jake Sealey (113 each)

Stock — Terry Taylor (231); Raymond Roland (185); Roy Caraway (176); Mark Wesley Gilstrap (164); Harold Gault (145)

Super Comp — Brandon Page (188); William Roberts (146); Jeff Mize (144); Tom Joseph (125); Lauren Freer (115)

Super Gas — Howard Day (198); Lauren Freer (148); William Morgan (126); Jim Perry Jr. and Terry Nolen (114 each)

Super Street — Ed Pauley (202); Bobby Partin (147); Michael Harris (127); Kenneth Myers (126); Michael Whitaker (104)

Top Dragster — Joe Gary (192); Wayne Brooks and Corey Ferrell (149 each); Barry Brown (116); Carson Brown and Brooke Gary (94 each)

Top Sportsman — Sandy Wilkins (234); Tracy Barnes (303); Johnny Brooks (148); Stacy Hall (139); Shawn Morrow (128)

Jr. Dragster — Logan Westmoreland (170); Tucker Brown (116); Alexis Whitaker (95); Jessie Neal and Joshua George Jr. (85 each)

