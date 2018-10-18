MS Roundup: Lady Rockets fall in SEMSAC title match

Lady Rockets falls in SEMSAC title match

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Middle School volleyball team’s season came to an end with a loss to Anson-Blue in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship game at home Wednesday afternoon.

Although the Lady Rockets started the battle with back-to-back wins in the first match (25-3, 25-19), the visitors flipped a switch and won all three sets in the second match (13-25, 12-25, 12-15) in order to take home the crown.

Katherine Dennie finished with a Lady Rockets team-high 33 points, Keyoni Nichols pitched in 24, Joy Styles added 17, and Edriana Davis tacked on 10. Other scorers included Allie Rodgers (9 pts), Kenleigh Locklear (4), and Jamiya Lindsey (1).

Medley helps Rockingham outlast Cordova

CORDOVA — Camron Medley’s four-yard touchdown run in overtime helped the Rockingham Middle School football team secure a 14-8 victory over conference foe Cordova on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a much-needed stop by the Rockingham defense to open the extra period, Medley — who was responsible for all of the Rockets’ points on the day — pushed his way into the end zone to put a cap on what was labeled “a fantastic game.”

Cordova (2-1, 1-1 SEMSAC) scored in three plays to start the conference showdown, as Frazion Steele took a sweep for a six-yard score and then Dylan Locklear punched in the two-point conversion to give the Cavaliers an 8-0 lead.

Rockingham (2-1) scored its first touchdown in the third quarter following a punt-return fumble by the home team. Two plays later after the Rockets recovered, Medley broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run — and then converted on the two-point conversion to knot the game at 8-all.

Wildcats volleyball, golf wrap 2018 season

The Ellerbe Middle School volleyball team wrapped up its season with two losses at Hamlet on Tuesday, struggling to find a rhythm in the first match (3-25, 16-25) and then playing a bit more steady in the second (16-25, 13-25).

Ellerbe’s golf team was also in competition Tuesday afternoon, as it placed third overall at the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference Championship match at the Twin Valley Golf Club in Wadesboro.

Bryce Goodwin and Brent Hayes both shot a 107 on the 18-hole course to lead the way for the Wildcats, while Vance Goodwin ended the day with a score of 119 and Lane Richardson with a 120.

NOTE: The full version of the roundup can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Friday, Oct. 19.

