Richmond girls tennis bounced from state playoffs with loss to Apex Friendship

ROCKINGHAM — As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.”

The Richmond girls tennis team saw its 11-match win streak get snapped by Apex Friendship in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Wednesday afternoon, as it dropped all six singles matches in a 6-0 defeat.

“They played well,” head coach Michael Way said. “All six of (Apex Friendship’s) players are year-round players, but we didn’t just let them have it. I’m very proud of our effort today and the season as a whole.”

Lady Raider senior Chloe Wiggins managed to score a couple of points in each set in her loss to Friendship’s Yume Iwakura in the No. 4 singles (2-6, 2-6), senior Taylor Parrish fought hard against Rachel King at the No. 5 spot (5-7, 2-6), and junior Emily Buie had a solid effort in her No. 6 meeting with Patriot junior Emma Love (4-6, 2-6).

Wednesday’s defeat ended Richmond’s season as team, but Nicholson and Greyson Way will be playing doubles at the 4A NCSHAA Regionals this Friday at 1 p.m. at Cary Tennis Park.

