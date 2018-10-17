Another shutout helps Richmond end week without loss

LAURINBURG — For the second time in three days, the Richmond boys soccer team shut out a conference opponent.

Junior midfielder Noah Jordan scored twice, three other players netted a goal, and the Raiders cruised to a 5-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday in order end the week without a loss — a goal head coach Chris Larsen set at the top of the week.

Jordan was responsible for the game’s first score in the first half — senior striker Carlos Alcocer credited with the assist — and got another to go into the back of the net with about seven minutes left in the rivalry match.

Junior forward Luke Hawks scored the second goal if the night and then junior midfielder Chandler Sinclar capitalized on an assist from senior midfielder Alexis Gonzalez to help the Raiders head into halftime with a 3-0 lead.

Nearly three minutes after Jordan’s second-half score, junior striker Steven Morales capped the victory with a shot that blazed its way into the left side of the net.

Richmond (9-8, 7-4 SAC) is set to put its four-game win streak on the line when it visits Lumberton on Monday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

