Semifinal loss at Pinecrest snaps Lady Raiders’ 6-game win streak

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond volleyball team dropped a four-set decision (21-25, 25-17, 13-25, 23-25) at Pinecrest in the semifinal round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

It was the third time this season the Lady Raiders came up short against the Patriots — the first two times in five sets — and their first loss in almost three weeks. They were enjoying a six-game winning streak before the tournament defeat.

Richmond (13-8), playing as the No. 3 seed, grabbed its lone win of the night in the second set — where it raced out to a seven-point advantage and forced the home team to call a timeout. Junior outside hitter Jadyn Johnson was the highlight of that frame, tallying nine of the team’s 25 digs, racking up four kills and landing an ace.

Pinecrest (15-7), the conference’s No. 2 seed, held off a first-set rally, cruised in the second, and withstood a tough third set in order to advance to Thursday night’s tournament championship game against No. 1 Jack Britt.

The Lady Raiders will now wait to see what seed they’ll receive in the upcoming 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

