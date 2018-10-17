Richmond XC competes at SAC championship race

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship race at the Elks Lodge course on Tuesday afternoon to wrap the regular season.

Sophomore Carson Jordan and senior Gerardo Godinez finished with the best times for the boys team while the Lady Raiders were led by always-reliable junior Ariel Brown and sophomore Gracelyn Weatherford.

Jordan ran a time of 20:07 to place 24th overall in the varsity boys race, which was won by Pinecrest’s Matthew Bauer, and Godinez crossed the finish line 11 seconds later to come in at No. 25.

“They did a great job,” boys head coach Reggie Miller said. “These guys don’t have any quit in them”

Brown placed 11th overall in the varsity girls race — won by Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder — with her time of 23:04, and Weatherford finished 21st with a time 25:24.

“I thought the girls put in great effort,” girls head coach Shellie Wimpey siad. “If these girls keep up their dedication from this year in the offseason, we will be able to compete with those veterans (from Pinecrest and Jack Britt) next year.”

Richmond now prepares for the NCHSAA Regional meet that’ll take place next Saturday, Oct. 27, in Kernersville.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

