Richmond volleyball sweeps Scotland to close out regular season

LAURINBURG — The Richmond volleyball team brought the regular season to an end with a three-set win (25-19, 25-16, 25-14) at Scotland on Tuesday, completing the sweep of its rival during conference play for the third year in a row.

There was a lot of energy in the building, mostly coming from the Fighting Scots — who were celebrating Senior Night — and their home crowd, but Richmond found a way to block out all the noise and extend its winning streak to six matches.

Senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley had an solid all-around performance with 12 digs, 10 kills and three aces, junior libero Layne Maultsby led the defensive effort with 17 digs, and junior setter Carley Lambeth racked up 19 assists. Maultsby added a kill and an ace to her stat line while Lambeth also recorded five digs, two aces and a kill.

Sophomore middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson tacked on seven kills and a block, junior outside hitter Jadyn Johnson tallied five digs, two kills and a pair of aces, and junior right-side hitter Allexis Swiney finished with half-a-dozen digs.

The Lady Raiders will be looking to pick up their first win of the season against Pinecrest when they travel to Southern Pines on Wednesday for the semifinal round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

