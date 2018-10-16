Raiders fight off ‘sluggish’ start to grab 4-2 win at 71st

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond boys soccer team took on conference foe Seventy-First for the second night in a row Tuesday evening, this time taking the show on the road, and came away with a 4-2 victory.

Unlike their mercy-rule win over the Falcons on Monday, the Raiders “came out a little sluggish” to start and gave up a goal on a penalty kick — around the 20th minute — after committing a foul in the box.

Senior defensive midfielder Nolan Allen would help Richmond wake up with a goal almost five minutes after the Falcons’ initial goal, senior striker Carlos Alcocer put his group ahead with his second goal in as many nights, and senior midfielder Alexis Gonzalez added the finishing touches in the first half to usher the team into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Junior defensive midfielder Lee Hayden scored the Raiders’ fourth and final goal in the second half.

Richmond (8-8, 6-4 SAC) will travel to rival Scotland on Wednesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

