Athlete of the Week (Oct. 8-13): Jaheim Covington

Jaheim Covington has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, October 8.

Covington is a junior running back for the Richmond football team who finished with 165 total yards of offense (111 rushing, 54 receiving) and three touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving) in the team’s 53-0 victory over Hoke County this past Friday.

All three of his scores came in the first quarter. The junior back caught a deep ball from junior quarterback Noah Altman — his first varsity career touchdown — on a double pass trick play in the early going, pinballed his way to a 56-yard run a little more than three minutes later, and then scored from eight yards out with five seconds left in the frame.

Both the touchdown catch and the 56-yarder happened on the first play of their respective drives.

“I was just having fun out there and playing my game,” Covington said.

Although he saw significant time behind former teammate Dante Miller last year, this is Covington’s first campaign as the team’s starting back — and he has done more than deliver in the seven games played.

So far this season, Covington has rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns on 83 carries, which is an average of 92.6 yards per game and 7.8 yards per rush, and recorded three 100-yard games — all team highs.

“I just wanted to be able to get good yards for my team so we can win a state championship,” he said of his mindset coming into the 2018 season. “I’ve learned to be patient. Just wait on the line to make the right blocks so I can hit the right gaps.”

Covington’s effort during last week’s win was the fourth time this season he finished a game with multiple touchdowns. He’ll be looking for No. 5 when Richmond visits Lumberton on Friday, Oct. 19.

Below are Covington answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence(s)? Why?

A: (Pittsburgh Steelers running back) Le’Veon Bell. He’s a hard, patient runner who hits the right gaps at the right time.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: I see myself in the NFL playing for the Steelers.

Q: What would be your first purchase if you won the lottery?

A: I’d give back to my family, Richmond County and the football team for what they’ve done to help me be successful.