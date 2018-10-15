Miller qualifies for state tournament, Davis ends career with ‘solid back 9’

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Hailey Miller qualified for the state tournament with her performance at the 4A Central Regional at Pinehurst No. 1 on Monday. Miller shot a 90 to advance to states for the second year in a row. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Hailey Miller qualified for the state tournament with her performance at the 4A Central Regional at Pinehurst No. 1 on Monday. Miller shot a 90 to advance to states for the second year in a row.

PINEHURST — Hailey Miller finished just below the 4A Central Regional cutline early Monday afternoon in order to qualify for the NCHSAA State Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Miller, a junior, shot a 90 to advance but wasn’t satisfied with her score, says Richmond girls golf head coach Keith Parsons.

“We are ecstatic about Hailey’s effort today. I know she isn’t happy with her score, but as I told her, qualifying was the goal today,” Parsons said. “She made it and now can focus on playing her best in the state tournament.”

Also representing the Lady Raiders for the second straight year at Regionals — which took place at the Pinehurst Country Club Course No. 1 — was senior Natalie Davis. She would shoot a 101 and finish eight points above the cutline (93), meaning her season and high school career came to an end on Monday.

Miller will use the rest of the week to prepare herself for the state tournament, which will be held at Pinehurst No. 3 next Monday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Oct. 23.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

