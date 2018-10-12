Richmond caps Homecoming week with 53-0 drubbing of Hoke County

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal A couple of Richmond football players take down Hoke County's Tory Peterkin (24) during the final moments of Friday night's game, which Richmond win 53-0. The Raiders held the Bucks to just 85 yards of total offense. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal A couple of Richmond football players take down Hoke County's Tory Peterkin (24) during the final moments of Friday night's game, which Richmond win 53-0. The Raiders held the Bucks to just 85 yards of total offense.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team capped off an eventful Homecoming week with a nearly flawless 53-0 victory — its third shutout of the season — over conference foe Hoke County on Friday night.

It was the exact performance head coach Bryan Till was expecting from the Raiders, who were asked to block out all of the distractions throughout the week and place all of their attention on winning their fifth straight game.

Richmond (6-1, 3-0 SAC) tallied 46 of its 53 points in the first half, scored at least one touchdown in all three phases of the game — offense, defense, special teams — and held Hoke (0-7, 0-3 SAC) to just 85 yards of total offense.

Junior running back Jaheim Covington was the talk of the first quarter, where he racked up all three of his touchdowns. He would finish with 111 rushing yards and two scores on nine carries and 54 receiving yards and a score on one catch.

Outside of Covington’s performance, Friday night’s game was a night of “firsts” for the Raiders.

Senior wide receiver Jordyn Wall scored for the first time this season; junior quarterback Noah Altman threw his first career touchdown pass; senior linebacker Trevor Whittington scored the team’s first defensive touchdown of the year on a fumble recovery; junior linebacker D’Andre Bethea recorded the team’s first interception of the season; and sophomore Jakolbe Baldwin returned a kick 85 yards to start the second half — the Raiders’ first special-teams touchdown in 2018.

Richmond will visit Lumberton next Friday, Oct. 19.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

A couple of Richmond football players take down Hoke County’s Tory Peterkin (24) during the final moments of Friday night’s game, which Richmond win 53-0. The Raiders held the Bucks to just 85 yards of total offense. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_tackle.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

A couple of Richmond football players take down Hoke County’s Tory Peterkin (24) during the final moments of Friday night’s game, which Richmond win 53-0. The Raiders held the Bucks to just 85 yards of total offense.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.