White Rabbit Catering team wins 3rd annual Clay Shooting Classic

Contributed photo The White Rabbit Catering team won first place in the Richmond Community College Clay Shooting Classic. Pictured above, from left to right, are team members Pat Fleming, Giff Fisher, Jim Garrett and Don McKenzie, and RCC president Dr. Dale McInnis.

HAMLET — The clay pigeons were flying high over DeWitt’s Outdoors Sports in Ellerbe on Tuesday, and some of the best target shooters around were knocking them down in Richmond Community College’s third annual Clay Shooting Classic.

Taking first place was the team for White Rabbit Catering, made up of shooters Pat Fleming, Giff Fisher, Jim Garrett and Don McKenzie. The second-place team, from DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports, was comprised of Drew Boone, Bryan Land, Tyler Williams and Chris DeWitt. Third place went to the Tri City team with Barry Embler, Kenneth Robinette, Landon Cowick and Neil Robinette.

There 16 teams that signed up to compete this year on the 14-station course — which also included a “flurry.”

The flurry involves four shooters standing at four stations in front of six skeet throwers that send up 50 skeets in two minutes. The goal is to work together to hit all 50 skeets in the “flurry” of skeets flying, guns blazing and shooters reloading.

The White Rabbit Catering team paid to play in a flurry after the shoot and knocked down 49 out of 50 skeets.

“The staff at DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports does a super job in making this a great experience for all who participate,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President of Development. “We look forward to next year’s event and hope more people will sign up to compete and enjoy the great food we provide before and after the shoot.”

