JV Raiders rely on ground game in 34-12 win at Hoke County

RAEFORD — The Richmond junior varsity football team stuck to its always-present ground game at Hoke County on Wednesday and was rewarded with four rushing touchdowns in a 34-12 victory — its 25th consecutive win.

Tremel Jones kicked things off for the Raiders with a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but it was sophomore running back Jaron Coleman who gave the Hoke defense nightmares every time he touched the ball.

Coleman finished the game — which was moved up to Wednesday due to the threat of Hurricane Michael — with 124 rushing yards and two scores on 11 carries. His 12-yard dash into the end zone in the second period helped the Raiders go into halftime with a 14-0 lead, and then he tacked on an 18-yard run in the third quarter to push them ahead 21-6.

Richmond (6-0, 3-0 SAC) tallied 265 rushing yards and had forced two turnovers on the night. Freshman quarterback Kellan Hood added the fourth rushing touchdown — a two-yarder — in the final stanza. Sophomore defensive lineman Kaleel Brown recovered a fumble moments later and returned it 25 yards for the team’s game’s final score.

Next up for Richmond is a home game versus Lumberton on Thursday, Oct. 18.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

