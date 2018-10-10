Richmond County team wins low gross honors at golf tournament

Greene, Baucom, McKay, Turner Greene, Baucom, McKay, Turner

PINEHURST — A team of four Richmond County residents competed in the 14th annual Register Benefit Golf Tournament for Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina nearly two weeks ago and earned one of the tournament’s top honors.

Brian Baucom, Bryan Greene, Daniel McKay and Chris Turner joined forces and shot well enough to bring home the low gross winning team award. It was second time in as many years that a team from Richmond County did so.

A variety of other awards were presented at the event, which was held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Pinehurst No. 8 Centennial Golf Course and raised more than $22,600 for B&GH — an organization based in Lake Waccamaw that has served more than 7,500 children from across the state, including many from Moore and surrounding counties.

The second place low gross score team was made up of Rodney Fleming, Scott Denning, Wes Caddell and Kevin Whitaker. The low net score winning team featured Cory Jones, Josh Holt, Alex Cagle and Bradley Billings, and the second place low net score team consisted of Nick Faulkner, Brett Bailey, Thomas Eldridge and Chip Hymiller.

