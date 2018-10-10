Raider athletics affected, once again, by threat of hurricane

ROCKINGHAM — For the second time in less than a month, the threat of a hurricane has resulted in a number of postponed athletic events, with makeup dates yet to be determined, rescheduled matches and cancellations.

The Richmond boys soccer team (6-8, 4-4 SAC) took precaution ahead of Hurricane Michael — a Category 4 storm that crashed into Florida this afternoon — early Wednesday morning by rescheduling its conference matches against Scotland and Lumberton for Thursday, Oct. 25, and Monday, Oct. 29, respectively.

The Lady Raiders tennis team (11-3, 10-1 SAC) was set to put its 11-game winning streak on the line with a home match against conference foe Pinecrest, but cancelled it early Wednesday afternoon.

Those were the first two dominoes to fall, as the Richmond County School System then announced around 3 p.m. on Wednesday that schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11 — meaning athletic activities set for Thursday will have to be made up at a later date.

Since the junior varsity football team (5-0, 2-0 SAC) had its game at Hoke County moved up to Wednesday, and the boys soccer squad had already agreed to play Scotland later this month, the Richmond volleyball team (12-7, 9-4 SAC) was the only group left on Thursday’s schedule when the school system made its decision.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen and the Lady Raiders had their sights set on ending the regular season with a win — which would’ve been their sixth consecutive — at Scotland on Thursday, but they now have to wait.

Through all the schedule changes, however, the Richmond varsity football team (5-1, 2-0 SAC) remains set on hosting Hoke County for Homecoming on Friday night. It has won four in a row and is looking to keep a perfect conference record.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_nich-1.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.