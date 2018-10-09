Richmond volleyball toughs out 4-set win on Senior Night

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Lampley, left, and Jadyn Johnson, right, go for a ball during the first set of Tuesday night's volleyball match against Seventy-First. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Lampley, left, and Jadyn Johnson, right, go for a ball during the first set of Tuesday night's volleyball match against Seventy-First. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Chappell challenges a spike from Seventy-First's Unique Nash in the opening frame. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Chappell challenges a spike from Seventy-First's Unique Nash in the opening frame.

ROCKINGHAM — It wasn’t the prettiest win of the season, senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley said, but the Richmond volleyball team did what it had to do to avoid being the first team in recent memory to lose on Senior Night.

Lampley finished with 13 kills, 13 digs and a block, fellow senior Savannah Chappell added two kills and a dig, and the Lady Raiders won Tuesday’s match in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16) over conference foe Seventy-First.

Lampley and Chappell, the only two seniors for Richmond, were celebrated prior to the match and talked after about how meaningful it was to seal the deal — the team’s fifth straight win — on a such a special night.

“It wasn’t the prettiest win but it’s always good to win games like that when you’re off,” Lampley said. “I was just trying to do everything I could to help keep the team up and get us back on top so we didn’t get down and let them beat us.”

“It’s my last year and I’m really excited that we’re having a good season,” Chappell said. “I’m sad that I’m leaving so I wanted to make it a good game since it was Senior Night … and we’re really excited that we won.”

Richmond (12-7, 9-4 SAC) will travel to rival Scotland on Thursday to close out the regular season.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Savannah Lampley, left, and Jadyn Johnson, right, go for a ball during the first set of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Seventy-First. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_volley-5.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Savannah Lampley, left, and Jadyn Johnson, right, go for a ball during the first set of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Seventy-First. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Savannah Chappell challenges a spike from Seventy-First’s Unique Nash in the opening frame. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_vo.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Savannah Chappell challenges a spike from Seventy-First’s Unique Nash in the opening frame.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.