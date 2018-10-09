Miller, Davis qualify for NCSHAA Girls Golf Regional

Miller Miller

PINEHURST — Hailey Miller and Natalie Davis represented the Richmond girls golf team in a makeup match at Pinehurst No. 1 on Tuesday, and for the second year in a row, shot well enough to advance to the NCHSAA Regional.

Miller, a junior, had already qualified for next week’s regional thanks to her play during the regular season, so she was able to use the match as practice round — seeing that the regional competition will be held at the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. She shot an 82 on the day, which was better than what she scored at Pinehurst No. 5 to start the week.

Davis, a senior, had to play to secure five, nine-hole rounds, and shot a qualifying 102. She would finish with a clutch pitch shot on the 18th hole to secure her spot in the upcoming competition.

“I’m so happy for Natalie. Her senior season has been a whirlwind because of some weather postponements and a rigorous academic schedule,” head coach Keith Parsons said. “She needed her complete round today and came through to advance to the regional for the second consecutive year. Her performance today was very gritty.”

“Hailey used today to learn more about the course and work on her game,” he added. “She’s ready for next week.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

