Raiders survive PK shootout, hand Hoke County 1st conference loss

RAEFORD — The Richmond boys soccer team handed Hoke County its first conference loss of the season on Monday thanks in large part to the efforts of Noah Jordan, Carlos Alcocer, Alexis Gonzalez and Jackson Haley during the penalty shootout.

Jordan, Alcocer and Gonzalez each took advantage of their respective PK attempts with the game on the line, Haley made a pair of much-needed saves to keep the Bucks off the scoreboard, and the Raiders escaped with a 3-1 win on the road.

Both Richmond (6-8, 4-4 SAC) and Hoke (11-2, 7-1 SAC) failed to capitalize on their scoring opportunities in regulation and in the two, five-minute overtime periods — which forced the conference match into an adrenaline-pumping shootout.

The Raiders elected to shoot first and was immediately rewarded with their first goal of the night when Jordan, a junior midfielder, snapped one into the back of the net. The Bucks responded on their first shot, however, to tie the match at 1-1.

Both teams missed their ensuing shots, but Alcocer, a senior striker, made sure Richmond went ahead 2-1 with on the team’s third PK attempt. Haley, the Raiders’ senior goalkeeper, made a save on Hoke’s counter and then Gonzalez, a senior midfielder, put the Raiders ahead by two scores with his make on the Raiders’ fourth shot.

The Raiders will host Lumberton on Wednesday and then welcome rival Scotland on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

