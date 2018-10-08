Richmond girls place 3rd overall at Pinehurst No. 5

Young Young

PINEHURST — The Richmond girls golf team placed third overall at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club No. 5 on Monday, finishing behind Pinecrest (312) and Jack Britt (359) with its 471-point performance.

Junior Hailey Miller shot an 85 to lead the way for the Lady Raiders, as she’s done all season, but “left the course with a little bad taste in her mouth” according to head coach Keith Parsons. The first-year coach said that final score didn’t sit right with Miller, who believes she could’ve done better on the course — which is a winning atttiude Parsons can appreciate.

Freshmen Kenleigh Frye, Kirsten McDonald and Taylor Young rounded out the Lady Raiders’ top four scores. Frye shot a 122, McDonald a 130 and Young a 134. Senior Jessi Graham was fifth on the day, finishing with a 142.

Monday’s match was the last team outing of the season for Richmond.

There is a makeup match on Tuesday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club No. 1 but only Miller and Davis will be making the trip, seeing that they are the two Lady Raiders who have a chance at qualifying for NCHSAA Regionals.

“Hopefully, we have a lot of golf left with Hailey and Natalie. I’m looking forward to it,” Parsons said.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Young https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_young.jpg Young

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.