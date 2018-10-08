Lady Raiders celebrate Senior Day with 7-2 win over Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Taylor Parrish, left, prepares to return a serve while teammate Greyson Way, right, watches during their No. 2 doubles match against Purnell Swett's Harlie Scott and Elysha Strickland on Monday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Taylor Parrish, left, prepares to return a serve while teammate Greyson Way, right, watches during their No. 2 doubles match against Purnell Swett's Harlie Scott and Elysha Strickland on Monday. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Pictured above from left to right: Jayana Nicholson, Morgan Hooks, Chloe Wiggins, Greyson Way, Taylor Parrish, Ashley Yepez and Emily Parsons. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Pictured above from left to right: Jayana Nicholson, Morgan Hooks, Chloe Wiggins, Greyson Way, Taylor Parrish, Ashley Yepez and Emily Parsons.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team made the most of Monday’s Senior Day matchup with Purnell Swett, as it honored all seven of its seniors right before the action started and then extended its win streak to 11 with a 7-2 victory.

It was Morgan Hooks, Jayana Nicholson, Taylor Parrish, Emily Parsons, Greyson Way, Chloe Wiggins and Ashley Yepez who received a warm welcome — a number of balloons waved through the afternoon breeze while a poster that read “We love our SENIORS” graced the outside of the fence — prior to their second-to-last home match of the season.

“They came in with me … so it’s almost like we grew up together,” third-year head coach Michael Way said with a smile. “I’m incredibly proud of everything they’ve accomplished and I hope they are too.”

The Lady Raiders almost swept the swept the singles on Monday but fell just a match short of doing so.

Nicholson took down Purnell Swett’s Malina Cummings (8-2) in the No. 1; Way defeated Tierra Locklear (8-1) at No. 2; Parsons came back from four points down in the No. 3 singles to upset Harlie Scott (9-7); Wiggins cruised by Elysha Strickland (8-1) at the No. 4 spot; and Parrish made quick work of Lauren Strickland (8-1) in No. 5.

The Lady Raiders (11-3, 10-1 SAC) will put their streak on the line — and wrap up regular season play — when they host Pinecrest on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

