Carr, Grooms, Lynch win big money at SFG Super Bowl of Drag Racing

ROCKINGHAM — While Top Fuel driver Steve Torrence was picking up a check for a mere $50,000 as winner of the NHRA Fall Nationals Sunday at Dallas, Texas, three different drivers in far less powerful cars were departing Rockingham Dragway more than $100,000 richer after big victories in the SFG Super Bowl of Drag Racing.

The five-day bracket race attracted more than 500 participants from across the country and, at week’s end, Marshall Grooms (Washington, D.C.), “Racin’ Jason” Lynch (Pleasantview, Tenn.), and Shane Carr (White House, Tenn.), had grabbed off the biggest shares of the purse.

Grooms got the final $100,000 by driving his dragster past the 1972 Chevy Vega of Dave Triplett (Eustis, Fla.) on Sunday; Lynch got a win for the door cars on Saturday when he and his Chevy S-10 pickup ran dead-on their 5.920 target to hold off the dragster of Kyle Cultrera (Eliot, Maine); and Carr got the first big check by beating John Lassiter (Graham) and his 1966 Chevelle on Friday.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with final-round results, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

