Raiders stay unbeaten in SAC play with 31-8 rout of Jack Britt

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team left no room for error its 31-8 win over Jack Britt on Friday, as it dominated play from start to finish in order to stay unbeaten in the conference.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, junior running Jaheim Covington finished with 141 yards and a score on 11 carries, and the Raider defense played with a purpose once again.

For the second game in a row, sophomore kicker Trevor Moss got Richmond on the board with a field goal — this one from 21 yards out. Covington scored the game’s first touchdown, on the first play of the second drive, taking the handoff from Hood and racing 66 yards untouched to put the home team ahead 10-0 with 5:41 left in the opening stanza.

Hood connected with junior Gavin Russell on a 3-yard toss and sophomore Jakolbe Baldwin on a 15-yard slant in the second quarter, and then rifled a 17-yard strike into the hands of sophomore Dalton Stroman in the third quarter.

Senior defensive lineman Divine Nicholson recorded a sack and was responsible for one of the team’s two fumble recoveries on the night. Junior linebacker D’Andre Bethea scooped up the other.

Jack Britt (2-4, 1-1 SAC) scored late to avoid being shut out.

Junior quarterback Kevin Sentell found a receiver on a go route down the right sideline, getting the Bucs down inside the 10-yard line, and then connected with senior running back Cornell Raynor for a six-yard touchdown.

Richmond (5-1, 2-0 SAC) will host Hoke County (0-6, 0-2 SAC) for Homecoming next Friday, Oct. 12.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

