HS Roundup: Lady Raiders win in 4 over Lumberton

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team racked up a season-high 133 digs in a four-set win, its fourth straight, over conference foe Lumberton on Thursday. The set scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.

Junior libero Layne Maultsby kept her eye on the ball all night long and was able to finish with a team- and career-high 44 digs. She picked up 12 digs each in the first two sets, ended the third with 13, and tacked on seven in the final frame.

Four other Richmond players registered more than 10 digs in the win: junior setter Carley Lambeth (29), junior outside hitter Jadyn Johnson (22), junior right-side hitter Alexis Swiney (15) and senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley (14).

Richmond (11-7, 8-4 SAC) hosts Seventy-First next Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Girls tennis earns 10th straight win at Scotland

LAURINBURG — The Richmond girls tennis team grabbed its 10th straight win at rival Scotland on Thursday.

Senior Taylor Parrish won the No. 4 singles match without giving up a point, Junior Emily Buie and senior Morgan Hooks blanked their opponents in the No. 3 doubles, and the Lady Raiders cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Scots.

Parrish was the lone Richmond player in singles to win her eight-game pro set by a score of 8-0. Buie and Hooks joined forces to take down Scotland’s Carmella Moore and Morgan Stewart in the one of the two played doubles.

The Lady Raiders (10-3, 9-1 SAC) will face off against Purnell Swett for a shot at win No. 11 on Monday, Oct. 8.

Boys soccer runs out of steam vs. Terry Sanford

ROCKINGHAM — Thursday’s non-conference match couldn’t have started any better for the Richmond boys soccer team.

Junior Luke Hawks netted a goal not even a minute into the game, junior striker Steven Morales scored the first of his two goals — the other coming in the 70th minute — nearly four minutes later, and in an blink of an eye, the Raiders were ahead 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Their momentum didn’t last long, however, as the visiting Terry Sanford Bulldogs answered with a pair of goals over the next 10 minutes to tie the game at 2-all, scorched the nets for three more before the first half ended, and then got another in midway through the second half to grab the 6-3 win on the road.

Richmond (5-8) travels to Hoke County on Monday, Oct. 8.

NOTE: The full version of the roundup can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Friday, Oct. 5.

