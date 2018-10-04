MS Roundup: Cordova football shines in rivalry win at Hamlet

HAMLET — The Cordova Middle School football team, comprised of players from Cordova and Ellerbe, notched a huge 36-14 victory at rival Hamlet on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers trailed by two points heading into intermission, but came out with a new energy in the second half and exploded for 24 points — while holding the Red Rams scoreless — in order to move to 2-0 on the season.

Dillon Locklear scored two rushing touchdowns, Emoni McBride finished with one passing and one rushing score, and Tykeem Ellerbe found the end zone on a fumble return in the second quarter to lead Cordova.

Hamlet had two lenghty rushing touchdowns, and coverted on a two-point conversion, to go into the half with a 14-12 lead.

Dennis, Lady Rockets down Cordova at home

ROCKINGHAM — Catherine Dennis and the Rockingham Middle School volleyball team only needed a total of four sets to down Cordova on Thursday, as they rolled in both the first (25-12, 25-14) and second (25-11, 25-12) matches.

Dennis was the top scorer with 33 points. Keyoni Nichols added 15 points, and Kenleigh Locklear chipped in 13 to lead the charge for the Lady Rockets, who will return to action next Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Anson Orange.

Ellerbe splits with Cordova, swept at Anson

WADESBORO — The Ellerbe Middle School volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Monday afternoon in a split with Cordova and then got swept by Anson Orange on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats dropped their first match (21-25, 23-25) against Cordova but came out on top of the three-set battle in the second match (25-21, 22-25, 15-12). They currently sit at 1-7 on the season.

Wildcats place 4th at Bayonet Golf Course Club

RAEFORD — The Ellerbe Middle School golfers finished fourth overall at Bayonet Golf Course at Puppy Creek on Tuesday.

Bryce Goodwin led the way for the Wildcats, shooting a team-best 49. Mason Murray shot a 54 to finish second, Lane Richardson was third with a 60, Gavin Applewhite fourth at 61, Garrett Mabe fifth at 63, and Natalie Meachum sixth at 72.

