Brief moment of ‘mass chaos’ results in Raiders’ 2-1 loss at Jack Britt

FAYETTEVILLE — A brief moment of “mass chaos” inside the 62nd minute proved to be the difference in the Richmond boys soccer team’s 2-1 conference loss at Jack Britt on Wednesday.

The Raiders and the Buccaneers entered the final stretch of the match locked in a 1-1 tie — both goals were scored in the first half — but a controversial five seconds almost instantly resulted in a change on the scoreboard.

Richmond head coach Chris Larsen says his players were confused and trying to figure out what the call was after one of his players was “bear-hugged” and driven to the ground, but there was no stoppage in play, and Jack Britt (6-5, 3-3 SAC) quickly played the ball and slid one into the back of the net for the game-deciding score with 18 minutes to go.

Senior Alexis Gonzalez scored the game’s first goal, firing a shot over Jack Britt’s keeper and into the upper left corner from nearly 30 yards out, in the opening half. The Bucs countered 10 minutes later, though, to knot things up before the break.

Richmond (5-7, 3-4 SAC) is set to host non-conference foe Terry Sanford on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

