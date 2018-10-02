Richmond avoids complacent 3rd set, completes sweep of Hoke County

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Georgia Grace Anderson (11) returns the ball over the net during the first set of Tuesday's match at Hoke County, which the Lady Raiders won in three. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Georgia Grace Anderson (11) returns the ball over the net during the first set of Tuesday's match at Hoke County, which the Lady Raiders won in three.

RAEFORD — After the Richmond volleyball team took the first two sets of Tuesday night’s match at Hoke County, head coach Ashleigh Larsen made it clear that she didn’t want things to spill over into a fourth set.

The Lady Raiders became complacent after building a two-set lead in a home win over Scotland to start the week, and Larsen wouldn’t have been pleased if that same thing would’ve transpired for the second night in a row.

“This is it. We’re ending it right now,” she said to her team prior to what turned out to be the final set. “We’re not going to play around and go to four like we did yesterday. Let’s turn it around and let’s stay aggressive the whole time.”

And that’s exactly what happened, as Richmond came out and held Hoke to just seven points in the third set in order to complete the sweep (25-15, 25-15, 25-7) and win its third consecutive match — countering last week’s three-game skid.

Senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley tied with sophomore middle hitter Georga Grace Anderson for most kills in the win (6) but ended the night with a team-high 13 digs. Anderson and junior setter Carley Lambeth both tallied two aces, junior outside hitter Jadyn Johnson and senior middle hitter Savannah Chappell recorded two blocks each, and Lambeth added 21 assists.

Richmond (10-7, 7-4 SAC) will host Lumberton on Thursday.

