Lady Raiders ease past 71st to win 9th straight

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond's Chloe Wiggins took down Seventy-First's TyKariah Reyes-Harper by a score of 8-1 in the No. 2 singles Tuesday afternoon, helping the Lady Raiders to a 9-0 win over the Falcons at home. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond's Chloe Wiggins took down Seventy-First's TyKariah Reyes-Harper by a score of 8-1 in the No. 2 singles Tuesday afternoon, helping the Lady Raiders to a 9-0 win over the Falcons at home.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team made quick work of Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Greyson Way and Chloe Wiggins took care of business in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, Taylor Parrish and Morgan Hooks earned a win in the No. 1 doubles, and the Lady Raiders rolled to a 9-0 victory — their ninth straight.

The other four singles matches, and the last two doubles, were forfeited due to the Falcons only having two players.

Way, a senior, played the No. 1 singles for the first time since late August and blanked Aaliyah Smith, 8-0, in an eight-game pro set. Wiggins, also a senior, defeated Seventy-First senior TyKariah Reyes-Harper, 8-1, in the No. 2 bout.

Parrish and Hooks, both seniors, fought for an 8-4 win in the lone doubles bout versus Reyes-Harper and Smith.

Richmond (9-3, 8-1 SAC) is scheduled to travel to rival Scotland on Thursday.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish

Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins took down Seventy-First’s TyKariah Reyes-Harper by a score of 8-1 in the No. 2 singles Tuesday afternoon, helping the Lady Raiders to a 9-0 win over the Falcons at home. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_wig-2.jpg Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish

Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins took down Seventy-First’s TyKariah Reyes-Harper by a score of 8-1 in the No. 2 singles Tuesday afternoon, helping the Lady Raiders to a 9-0 win over the Falcons at home.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.