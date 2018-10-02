Athlete of the Week (Sept. 24-29): Jakolbe Baldwin

Baldwin Baldwin

Jakolbe Baldwin has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, September 24.

Baldwin is a sophomore wide receiver for the Richmond football team who had a pair of receiving touchdowns — finishing with two catches and 54 receiving yards — in the team’s 31-0 shutout at Pinecrest last Friday.

His first score, a diving 10-yard catch in the end zone, gave the Raiders a 17-point advantage with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. He would then cap the opening possession of the third quarter with a 44-yard score — hauling in a pass from sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood on a post route and stiffing arming his way past the goal line.

“I saw (the defender) coming and said ‘Ain’t no way. I’ve got to score this one,’” Baldwin said with laugh when speaking on his second-half touchdown. “We came back even harder (from the two-week break) and played a good game.”

Baldwin has become one of Hood’s main targets in his first season as a starter. The sophomore wideout leads the team through the first five games with 16 receptions, 324 receiving yards, four scores and 64.8 receiving yards per game.

He’s tied with senior Bobby Terry for yards per catch (20.3).

“I’ve just been listening to the coaches and doing what they say,” the 5-foot-11 receiver said.

Baldwin and the Raiders (4-1, 1-0 SAC) celebrated their performance at Pinecrest over the weekend but are now preparing for their second conference game of the season against Jack Britt this coming Friday.

The key to staying on track, Baldwin says, is to “just come out here ready to work and practice hard every day.”

Below are Baldwin’s answers to three questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: What do you listen to before a game?

A: I listen to motivational speakers like Inky Johnson and some music (from Lil Baby) to get me fired up.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: I see myself taking football to a different level.

Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be?

A: I would have super speed.