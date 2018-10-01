Roundup: Richmond volleyball downs rival Scotland

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team earned its ninth win of the season, its second in a row, with a four-set victory (25-15, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21) over rival Scotland on Monday.

The Lady Raiders were looking for the sweep after winning the first two sets but they stumbled midway through the third and never quite found their rhythm once the Scots took a five-point advantage.

Things were different in the final set, however, as senior middle hitter Savannah Chappell got Richmond off to a good start with one of her four blocks on the night. The home team would use that energy to build a lead as the match progressed and eventually close out the rivalry matchup in just four sets.

The Lady Raiders (9-7, 6-4 SAC) will visit Hoke County on Tuesday.

Girls tennis escapes Britt with win

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond girls tennis team had to fight for its eighth straight win at Jack Britt on Monday.

After evenly splitting the six singles matches with the Buccaneers, Richmond needed to grab two of the three doubles in order to come out of the back-and-forth conference battle on top — and that’s exactly what happened.

Seniors Greyson Way and Chloe Wiggins cruised in the No. 2 doubles (8-2), fellow seniors Taylor Parrish and Morgan Hooks took care of business in the No. 3 doubles (8-3), and the Lady Raiders escaped with a 5-4 road win.

Richmond (8-3, 7-1 SAC) will host Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Boys soccer drops SAC match to Pinecrest

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision to Pinecrest on Monday.

Goals from junior midfielder Noah Jordan and senior striker Carlos Alcocer kept the Raiders afloat, and tied with the visiting team, throughout the first 70 minutes of the game, but a pair of red cards — given to Alcocer and teammate Jose Fonseca — helped the Patriots put the final touches on the conference matchup in the final eight minutes of the game.

Pinecrest scored after Fonseca left field and then countered with another once Alcocer was removed from the game.

Richmond (5-6, 3-3 SAC) travels to Jack Britt on Wednesday.

Girls golf plays 18 holes, finish 3rd

LAURINBURG — The Richmond girls golf team played its first 18-hole match of the season at Scotch Meadows Country Club on Monday afternoon and was able to finish third, with a total of 419 points, for the fourth match in a row.

Head coach Keith Parsons called the meeting “an endurance test,” seeing that the weather had limited the Lady Raiders to nine holes or less in their first three matches of the year. Junior Hailey Miller shot an 88 in order to finish with the top score once again. Seniors Natalie Davis (100) and Kylie McDonald (108) rounded out the team’s top three.

Richmond will wrap up the regular season next Monday, Oct. 8, at Pinehurst Resort.

Lady Rockets split with Anson-Blue

WADESBORO — The Rockingham Middle School volleyball team split its matches with Anson-Blue on Monday, falling in the first match (20-25, 24-26) but bouncing back to take control in the second (25-10, 25-21).

Edriana Davis finished with 23 points to lead the team this time around, while Catherine Davis — who scored the most points in the Lady Rockets’ first two contests — was right behind her with 21 points. Joy Styles (15 pts), Keyoni Nichols (13) and Allie Rodgers (12) rounded out the team’s top five scorers.

Rockingham will host Cordova on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

